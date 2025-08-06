SPPU warns 52 unaccredited colleges in Pune to complete NAAC process

Pune: All SPPU (Savitribai Phule Pune University) affiliated colleges and recognised institutions that have completed five or more years and have not undergone a single NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) evaluation have been officially notified by the university to submit their proposals at the earliest. Fifty two of such colleges are from Pune district alone. Pune, India - Sept. 10, 2020: Main buliding of Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

With the Binary Evaluation process set to begin soon, university authorities have urged institutions to complete the necessary formalities without delay.

According to the data published by SPPU, 116 colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts have failed to complete the NAAC assessment process. These institutions, although affiliated with the university, have not yet fulfilled one of the most critical quality assurance requirements in higher education.

Over the past two years, SPPU has made repeated efforts to push colleges toward completing the NAAC process, after finding out in 2023 that 100 affiliated colleges across the three districts had not undergone NAAC accreditation,

A university official said, “Institutions that have completed five or more years since affiliation are legally and academically expected to apply for assessment. This process is not optional; it is fundamental to ensuring the quality of higher education.”

In 2023, SPPU had imposed an admission ban on colleges that failed to initiate the NAAC process. However, the move could not be enforced for long.

With the re-release of the updated list now, the university is taking a renewed stance to hold the institutions accountable.

Parag Kalkar, pro-vice chancellor, told HT, “We are alerting colleges that the Binary Assessment process will begin soon, likely within a week. Many institutions couldn’t complete the first round because the NAAC site was temporarily closed. We are now requesting them to complete the process within the next three months. This is essentially an awareness drive to help them get ready and ensure timely compliance.”

He further said that non-accredited colleges often lose out on meritorious students and funding opportunities. “Many colleges intentionally avoid the accreditation process due to fear of poor evaluation,” he added.

SPPU has sent notice to the 116 colleges to begin the NAAC registration and assessment process at the earliest. While the university has not yet specified any fresh punitive measures, officials have indicated that future actions could include strict penalties, including revocation of affiliation, denial of grants, and a permanent ban on student admissions.