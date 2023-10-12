SPPU warns strict action against colleges collecting fees from backward class students

While the fees of eligible students from the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, exempt castes and nomadic tribes, special backward classes, and economically weaker sections studying in colleges and recognised educational institutions are paid by the state government under the Government of India’s ‘Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme’, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has warned affiliated colleges of strict action if the latter are found blocking the documents of such students or collecting fees from them owing to the delay in reimbursement by the government. The university has already given clear instructions to all the affiliated colleges and institutes as per the orders issued by the government from time to time in this regard that fees should not be collected from backward class students. The university has once again issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday, and indicated the action. (HT FILE)

According to the SPPU, eligible students from the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, exempt castes and nomadic tribes, special backward classes, and economically weaker sections studying in colleges and recognised educational institutions apply for post-matric scholarships in the prescribed courses under the Government of India’s ‘Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme on the MAHADBT portal. Their educational-, examination- and other fees are reimbursed by the state government.

SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “Due to the delayed receipt of scholarships from the government, many educational institutions are collecting tuition fees from backward class students. It has come to the notice of the government that the educational documents of the concerned students are being blocked. The government has given clear orders that strict action will be taken against such colleges collecting fees in this manner.”

“The university has already given clear instructions to all the affiliated colleges and institutes as per the orders issued by the government from time to time in this regard that fees should not be collected from backward class students. The university has once again issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday, and indicated the action,” Pawar said.

The circular issued by the university stated: “According to the fees decided by the university, the backward class students are reimbursed by the government for the course tuition fee, examination fee and other fees. Under no circumstances should fees be collected from the students of that course, and documents should not be withheld. Otherwise, if a complaint is received in this regard, strict action will be taken against the concerned college as per government and university rules.”

