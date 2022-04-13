SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. On this occasion, SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar, pro vice-chancellor Prof N S Umarani, registrar Prafulla Pawar, director of the International Centre Vijay Khare, and director of The American Institute of Indian Studies Anil Inamdar were present.

Under this MoU students will be sponsored through the institute and the expenses will be borne by The American Institute of Indian Studies. Apart from that the affiliation fees, travel expenses, and all other facilities will be provided to students. All living expenses will be borne by the organization. “Students from western countries should take Indian higher education, which will help Indian culture reach the world, so such an agreement is being made by the university.” said Vijay Khare, director SPPU International centre.