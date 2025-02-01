Menu Explore
Sr citizen duped of 1cr by doctor who promised high returns by investing in his hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 07:40 AM IST

The accused doctor allegedly offered the victim 50% partnership in his hospital but later shut the hospital without giving any returns to the victim, said police

A 68-year-old senior citizen has been allegedly duped of 1,37,50,000 by a doctor running a multispecialty hospital in Dange Chowk Thergaon. The incident was reported between June 18, 2021, and December 18, 2024.

The accused doctor identified as Dr Abhinav Khare of Spandan Multispecialty Hospital was booked on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, he was suffering from Asthma and hence he met the doctor. During the treatment, the doctor allegedly gained information that the victim had got huge amount of money after retirement from service.

During the frequent visit of the victim to the hospital for his treatment, the accused doctor gained his confidence and offered him to invest in his hospital to get good returns.

However, over time, the promised returns never materialised, and the doctor began to avoid the victim’s calls and messages.

The accused doctor allegedly offered the victim 50% partnership in his hospital but later shut the hospital wihtout giving any returns to the victim, said police.

After the primary investigation, Wakad police have registered a complaint against the doctor under sections 316 (2), 318 (4) of the BNS.

