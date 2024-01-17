State board changes practical exam format for SSC, HSC exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to submit assessment of practical examination of Class 10 and Class 12 students online instead of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet. The Class 10 SSC exams are scheduled from March 1 to March 26, while HSC exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 19. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Schools and junior colleges have been asked to submit practical, oral and internal assessment marks of students to the state board using the prevailing login ID and password from the “Practical Mark and Grade” link on the board’s website www.mahahssboard.in.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to the circular issued on the website by Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board, teachers and principals of schools and junior colleges have to fill marks for the examinations to be held in February-March 2024 online.

“For students who have cleared the assessment test under practical oral category during the regular period, the said examination will be conducted after the out-of-turn written examination as per the schedule notified by the state board. The marks of these students have to be also recorded online,” the circular reads.

The Class 10 SSC exams are scheduled from March 1 to March 26, while HSC exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 19. The Information Technology (IT) and General Knowledge (GK) online exams for HSC students are scheduled from March 20 to March 23.

Practical exams for SSC students will be held from February 10 to February 29 and February 2 to February 20 for HSC pupils respectively.