State CET cell yet to start admission for pharmacy courses

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 31, 2024 11:32 PM IST

As the Pharmacy Council of India has not yet given a nod, the universities have not given affiliation to the respective colleges. As a result, the pharmacy course admission process has been stalled and it may take a couple of months to commence, said officials

The majority of courses have begun to accept applications through the State Common Entrance Test Cell. However, admissions for B. Pharmacy and D.Pharm have still not begun.

The issue is not only a problem for Maharashtra but this is the situation all over India. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the Pharmacy Council of India has not yet given a nod, the universities have not given affiliation to the respective colleges. As a result, the pharmacy course admission process has been stalled and it may take a couple of months to commence, said officials.

“After the completion of the approval process of the colleges and affiliation of the universities, the pharmacy admissions will start,” said Dattatray Jadhav, joint director, Technical Education department, Pune Division.

“Last week, the committees of the Pharmacy Council of India came to inspect the colleges. Still, the council has not given the approval to the colleges. This issue is not only a problem for Maharashtra but this is the situation all over India. Therefore, the council should take an early decision in this regard. If the work continues in the same manner, the admission process will begin in November,” said Prof Rajendra Bhambar, Principal, MGVM College of Pharmacy, Nashik.

Pune
