State clears six-lane flyover between Hadapsar and Yavat 

In a major step to resolve long-standing traffic congestion on the Pune-Solapur Highway, the Maharashtra state cabinet has approved a ₹5,262 crore project to construct a six-lane elevated corridor between Hadapsar and Yavat. The proposal received formal clearance on Monday, aiming to address frequent bottlenecks along this route.

The Pune-Solapur stretch is part of a national highway, and the Hadapsar-Yavat section has seen rapid urbanisation over recent years. As a result, thousands of daily commuters are stuck in heavy traffic, often facing long delays during peak hours. Citizens have been consistently demanding a lasting solution to the growing congestion.

Project to be built on BOT model of toll

The new flyover will be developed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. After its completion, a toll will be levied on all vehicles using the elevated route. As per the government order, the project must be completed within three years of the work order being issued. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be responsible for land acquisition and overall project execution.

Compensation for affected landowners will be finalised through dialogue and announced before land acquisition begins, officials said. In addition to the elevated corridor, the existing Pune-Solapur Highway between Hadapsar and Yavat will also be widened to six lanes. Once both projects are completed, authorities expect smoother and faster traffic movement on the entire stretch. The decision was officially announced through a government resolution issued by PWD Deputy Secretary Pragya Valke. The MSRDC will oversee the entire implementation of the project.

Chronic traffic hotspots to be decongested

While a two-tier flyover already exists at Hadapsar bus depot, the real congestion begins beyond that — at Manjari Phata, Kadamwak Vasti, Loni Kalbhor, Theur Phata, and Uruli Kanchan. At Uruli Kanchan, vehicles descending from the Shindewane Ghat often add to the logjam. This junction has been flagged as a major congestion spot.

Now, with the elevated road extending up to Yavat, nearly all of these bottlenecks are expected to be eliminated, offering long-awaited relief to thousands of commuters on this busy highway.