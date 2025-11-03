State forms panel to draft rules for issuing vertical property cards to flat owners

The state government has constituted a high-level committee to draft rules for issuing vertical property cards to flat owners across the state. The initiative seeks to provide flat owners with clear, legal proof of their land ownership and ensure transparency in property records. The new property card would serve as a legal document showing both the total land area of the building and each flat owner’s individual share. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary (revenue department) and will include senior officials from the cooperation, urban development, rural, and law departments, along with the settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune.

A government order regarding the initiative was issued on October 30 by Sanjay Bankar, joint secretary of the revenue and forest department.

The government wants to bring uniformity in how apartment ownership is recorded across the state. The committee will study laws followed in other states and prepare a framework to record every flat owner’s share of land on the property card or 7/12 extract, said officials.

Currently, ownership details such as purchase, inheritance, or lease are recorded on property cards under Sections 149 to 151 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. However, apartment ownership under the Apartment Act does not have a standardised method of registration.

The panel will draft the necessary rules to integrate apartment ownership into official land records and clarify the documentation of common areas and land beneath buildings.

The new property card would serve as a legal document showing both the total land area of the building and each flat owner’s individual share.

“Once implemented, every flat owner will have clear legal proof of ownership, which will also help avoid disputes and simplify property transactions,” an official from the revenue department said.