‘State government to form policy for hilltop, hill slope, BDP’

Pune: Minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal said on Friday that the state government will frame an integrate policy for hilltop, hill slope and biodiversity park (BDP) areas. Minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal said on Friday that the state government will frame an integrate policy for hilltop, hill slope and biodiversity park areas. (HT FILE)

Speaking at a review meeting with officials at the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, Misal said, “The issues related to hilltop, hill slope and biodiversity park in the city is different as compared to other areas. While residential areas have come up in BDP in Bibvewadi, the green belt on Sinhagad Road has encroachments.”

The minister said that a proposal regarding hilltop, hill slope and BDP will be send to the state government, as per the instruction given by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a recent meeting, to form a policy on the green areas.

On incomplete road works, Misal told officials to direct contractors to complete the projects on time.