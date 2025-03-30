State govt allocates 13.46cr to build memorial for 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble in Satara

The state government has sanctioned ₹13.46 crore to construct a memorial in honour of Ashok Chakra awardee Tukaram Omble, the Mumbai police sub-inspector who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 terror attack. The memorial will be built in his native village, Kedambe, in Satara district of Western Maharashtra. For his extraordinary bravery, Tukaram Omble was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award. (HT FILE)

A Government Resolution (GR) dated March 28 states that the state government has sanctioned ₹13.46 crore for the memorial’s construction. “As part of the first phase, the first instalment of ₹2.70 crore — 20% of the total budget — is being released to the Satara district administration,” the GR stated.

The project is being funded under the state’s “Establishment of Memorials for Great Personalities in Rural Areas” scheme.

Santosh Patil, Satara district collector, said, “We have received the copy of the GR according to which we have received ₹2.70 crore for the memorial. Soon we will start work on the project.”

When asked about the details of the project he said that he will have to check the detailed project report before sharing any information.

On the night of November 26, 2008, Omble played a crucial role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab, but he lost his life in the process. For his extraordinary bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

The state government has assured that the project will be completed promptly to ensure that future generations remember his unparalleled sacrifice.