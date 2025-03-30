Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State govt allocates 13.46cr to build memorial for 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble in Satara

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 30, 2025 05:10 AM IST

On the night of November 26, 2008, Omble played a crucial role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab, but he lost his life in the process

The state government has sanctioned 13.46 crore to construct a memorial in honour of Ashok Chakra awardee Tukaram Omble, the Mumbai police sub-inspector who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 terror attack. The memorial will be built in his native village, Kedambe, in Satara district of Western Maharashtra.

For his extraordinary bravery, Tukaram Omble was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award. (HT FILE)
For his extraordinary bravery, Tukaram Omble was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award. (HT FILE)

A Government Resolution (GR) dated March 28 states that the state government has sanctioned 13.46 crore for the memorial’s construction. “As part of the first phase, the first instalment of 2.70 crore — 20% of the total budget — is being released to the Satara district administration,” the GR stated.

The project is being funded under the state’s “Establishment of Memorials for Great Personalities in Rural Areas” scheme.

Santosh Patil, Satara district collector, said, “We have received the copy of the GR according to which we have received 2.70 crore for the memorial. Soon we will start work on the project.”

When asked about the details of the project he said that he will have to check the detailed project report before sharing any information.

On the night of November 26, 2008, Omble played a crucial role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab, but he lost his life in the process. For his extraordinary bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

The state government has assured that the project will be completed promptly to ensure that future generations remember his unparalleled sacrifice.

News / Cities / Pune / State govt allocates 13.46cr to build memorial for 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble in Satara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On