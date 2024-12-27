Menu Explore
State launches online awareness programme on NEP 2020

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Maharashtra higher education department will launch public engagement and awareness programme on NEP 2020 with experts conducting open virtual sessions

Pune: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been implemented at autonomous colleges and university departments across Maharashtra with workshops carried out regularly to generate awareness and educate people.

Maharashtra higher education department will launch public engagement and awareness programme on NEP 2020 with experts conducting open virtual sessions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Maharashtra higher education department will launch a public engagement and awareness programme on NEP 2020 with experts conducting open virtual sessions and dedicated training for professors.

Shailendra Deolankar, director, Maharashtra higher education department, said, “A weekly virtual interaction will be organised where the participants will be told about the revised education system followed by question-answer session.”

The steering committee for NEP implementation was formed under the chairmanship of professor Nitin Karmalkar, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

“The officers of the higher education and technical education departments, and NEP steering panel members will be available online for the sessions. The interactive online sessions will be held every Saturday,” Deolankar said.

