Maharashtra will become the first state in the country to implement the ‘Land Titling Act’, which is scheduled to come into force in July this year, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Sunday. He said the legislation would provide legal certainty to property ownership for the state’s 14 crore citizens and make their assets globally bankable and financially recognisable. Bhuse emphasised the need to provide quality education to rural and economically weaker students. (HT)

Bawankule was speaking as the chief guest at the 62nd foundation day programme of Bharati Vidyapeeth in Pune. Education minister Dada Bhuse and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Bawankule highlighted the state government’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy. Bawankule said agreements worth ₹1,500 crore had already been signed under the initiative. He added that training in AI technology had begun for 1.5 lakh students across the state.

“In the coming years, it will be essential for universities to adopt technology and artificial intelligence,” he said.

The minister also stated that students no longer need stamp papers for educational documents, as several certificates are now being provided free of cost. “Under the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Campaign’, arrangements have been made to deliver essential documents free of charge to nearly 30 lakh students in the state,” he said.

Bhuse emphasised the need to provide quality education to rural and economically weaker students and said that, along with academics, values, patriotism and discipline were equally important. “The state government is focusing on initiatives such as AI education for students, military training, self-defence programmes for girl students, teacher training, and improving access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in schools,” he said.