State to conduct another round of CET  

Given the lukewarm response to the State Common Entrance Test exam for admissions to BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM courses, the State government will conduct an additional round of exams for aspirants. Now, students who want to opt for admission to BBA, BCA etc. courses will get another chance.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has already conducted the CET exam this year. However, the number of candidates who took the CET exam was significantly lower than the number of available seats. As a result, thousands of seats in colleges were expected to remain vacant.

State govt CET Cell on Friday issued a statement in this regard, stating “Common Entrance Test is conducted by this office on May 29, 2024, for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM courses. Due to the inability of numerous candidates to appear in this Common Entrance Test, candidates/parents/institutions have requested to conduct additional Common Entrance Test. Considering the educational interest of the candidates, the government has approved the conduct of additional CET for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM courses.”

Many students have welcomed the decision for additional CET. Tushar Mhatre, a student, said, “I was out of the country with my family for vacation, so I couldn’t appear for the CET exam. Now if another round of CET is going to take place, it will be beneficial for many others like me.”