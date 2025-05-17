Menu Explore
State to release 30crore to strengthen flood risk measures, says Mohol

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol announced ₹30 crore aid for flood risk mitigation, with PMC addressing 201 waterlogging spots before monsoon.

Pune: Pune Member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol reviewed pre-monsoon works with the Pune civic administration on Friday.

Pune MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol reviewed pre-monsoon works with PMC on Friday. (HT FILE)
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mohol said, “The Centre has released 30 crore to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the National Disaster Management Scheme to mitigate the risk of urban flooding. Steps will be taken to ensure PMC receives the fund from Maharashtra government soon.”

The minister said that while monsoon preparedness work, including cleaning of nullahs and drains, is nearing completion, the civic body has identified 201 chronic waterlogging spots after the merger of 32 villages.

“The civic administration has already covered 117 spots, and the work to repair remaining 84 places will be completed before the arrival of the monsoon,” he said.

