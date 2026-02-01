State warns blood banks over unethical profit through bulk transfers

Pune: The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has issued a strict warning to blood banks against collecting excess blood and transferring it in bulk to other states for profit, officials said on Saturday. State Blood Transfusion Council issues warning to blood banks against collecting excess blood and transferring it in bulk to other states for profit. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The SBTC recently directed all blood centre heads across Maharashtra to adhere to guidelines, following complaints that some centres were deliberately collecting far more blood than needed. Allegations indicate that surplus components, especially packed red blood cells (PRBCs), were being transferred out of state or supplied to plasma fractionation companies for commercial gain, violating norms.

Dr Purushottam Puri, Assistant Director, SBTC, said, “Blood centres found violating SBTC guidelines, engaging in bulk transfers or profit-oriented practices will face strict action. Recommendations will be made to the Food and Drug Administration for cancellation of licences of such centres.”

The warning comes ahead of multiple blood donation camps planned for occasions such as Shiv Jayanti and Mahashivratri, organised by religious and social groups. Officials noted that while these camps are vital for ensuring an uninterrupted supply for patients, some centres have been collecting excessive blood and transferring it outside the state or selling it to plasma fractionators, leading to profiteering.

Dr Nisha Teli, Head of Pune District Blood Bank, said, “Following the orders, we have instructed all private blood centres to collect only the required quantity. Such practices defeat the core purpose of voluntary donation, which is to meet local patient needs. Centres with excess stock should share it with nearby government blood banks.”

Maharashtra has 373 blood banks registered with SBTC, including 57 public and private centres in Pune district.