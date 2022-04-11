State-level conference by MESTA on April 19 to discuss demands
PUNE In a bid to take up various issues related to the private English Medium schools in the state, a state-level conference will be held in Mumbai on April 19 by Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA).
In a bid to take review of this conference and interaction with media, a press conference was held in Pune at Abhinav Education Society School in Ambegaon Budruk by the MESTA president Sanjay Tayade along with other members of the association.
“There are various issues which private English medium schools are currently facing, right from reopening schools after two years, school dees, pending dues of RTE admissions from the state government and most importantly our demand to make a law for the private English medium schools rights,” said Sanjay Tayade, MESTA president.
While Pune unit president of the association Rajeev Jagtap said, “Since the schools have reopened we all are facing various issues, and need help from the state government to resolve them. There were some recent incidents in Pune over school fees, but we all need to understand the side of school administration too. For this we are holding this one-day conference on April 19,”
For this conference, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest, while state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, state cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and several other dignitaries will present.
