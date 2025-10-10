Pune: A one-day statewide strike by Ola, Uber, Rapido and autorickshaw drivers on Thursday left widespread chaos and inconvenience to hundreds of passengers, especially in major urban centres like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Nashik. Statewide cab strike leaves airport commuters stranded

The protest, observed as a symbolic shutdown, was aimed at drawing attention to long-standing issues faced by gig workers in the transport sector. More than 90% of drivers reportedly kept their vehicles off the road since midnight. The strike coincided with prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai, in what driver unions described as an attempt to “amplify their grievances at the national level”.

The drivers are demanding greater transparency in app-based fare systems, stricter action against unregulated bike taxis, and reforms in the state transport department, which they allege is marred by corruption. The protest was supported by the Indian Gig Workers’ Forum, whose members have been holding a sit-in at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan for over three months, awaiting a meeting with transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

At the Pune International Airport, passengers faced hours-long delays in the absence of cabs and autorickshaws. With booking apps showing “No cabs available” and prepaid counters shut, many commuters were forced to depend on public transport or personal pickups.

“I landed at 7:30am and kept trying for app-based cab for over an hour. Ola and Uber apps just showed no availability. Even the prepaid counter was closed,” said Ankita Deshmukh, an IT professional from Hinjewadi. “I understand the drivers’ problems, but passengers should not suffer.”

Ravi Kulkarni, another traveller returning from Delhi, said, “I lost two hours at the airport and missed my morning meetings. There was no communication or backup transport for air passengers.”

While drivers admitted to daily income loss of ₹2,000– ₹3,000, union leaders described the strike as a “strong message to the government”. With no official response yet, they have warned of escalating the agitation if their demands continue to be ignored.