Steep hike in school transport fee a worry for parents
PUNE Ahead of most schools in the city reopening on Monday, June 6, for the next academic year, one of the major issues facing school administration and owners of school buses is the hike in fuel prices over the last few months. While a major issue facing both school administration and parents is the transportation of students. Owing to the pandemic, a majority of school buses have become non-functional and need costly repairs, which is why some schools are planning to convert them into electric buses (e-buses).
Rajeev Jagtap, founder-president of Abhinav Education Society’s English medium school and junior college, said, “There are around 100 buses in our fleet and most of them are down as they haven’t been operational for the last two years. If we want to restart them, we have to spend a minimum of Rs40,000 per bus. We’d rather convert a few of our buses into e-buses as it will be a one-time cost but at least we can charge affordable fees from the students’ parents.”
The principal of a private school on condition of anonymity said, “There are around 30 school buses of our own, but they haven’t been operational for the last nearly two years. Some of them need major repairs as they were just standing in one place and not running for a long period. So obviously, school fees are going to be increased from this academic year looking at the hike in fuel prices. Else we are looking to convert our buses into CNG or electric buses so we can cut down transportation fees.”
In the last one year, fuel prices including petrol, diesel and even CNG have skyrocketed, directly impacting transportation services provided by the school administration or owners of private school buses, vans and auto-rickshaws. “We have somehow survived over the last two years of the pandemic so now that schools are reopening normally from this year, the transportation fees will be increased.” said Prashant Mane, owner of a private school buses’ agency.
Meanwhile, parents are worried about the transportation of their children. Sushant Malhani, a parent from the Undri area, said, “The school timings of my son are in the afternoon and as my wife and I are both working, we are completely dependent on school buses for his transportation. We have got a circular in which the school has hiked the bus fees for this year, and this is certainly going to impact our monthly budget.”
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics