Stepfather tortures, kills 3-year-old daughter in Pune

PUNE The Bharati Vidypeeth police on Sunday arrested a stepfather for torturing three-year-old daughter for three days and then killing her by banging her head to a wall. The incident took place at Srikrishna Apartments Building in Ambegaon Budruk .

The 24-year-old mother filed an FIR. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Uttam Patil (33).

According to the police, the accused is a driver and got married four months ago. His wife told him that she was a divorcee with a three-year- old daughter. But later he came to know that the the child was born out of an affair his wife had, which infuriated him and caused him to dislike the child. Patil tortured the daughter for three days before brutally killing her. She was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Assistant police inspector Ashish Kavthekar said that the accused has been arrested for murder and further investigation is on.