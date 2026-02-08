Stone-pelting attack injures NCP candidate’s husband ahead of zilla parishad voting in Pune

A stone-pelting attack on the eve of voting in the zilla parishad (ZP) elections left a senior local leader seriously injured in Khed tehsil of Pune district, police and party workers said on Saturday. According to the police, Butte-Patil was travelling to meet a friend when his vehicle was allegedly targeted with stones. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred late on Friday night in the Ambethan–Pait zilla parishad ward, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sunita Butte is contesting for the group seat. Her husband, Sharad Butte-Patil, a former ZP member, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, Butte-Patil was travelling to meet a friend when his vehicle was allegedly targeted with stones. When he stepped out of the car to assess the situation, unknown persons allegedly attacked him by pelting stones. One of his workers was also injured in the incident. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses and local party members said the incident triggered panic in the area, especially with polling scheduled for Saturday, and raised concerns over the safety of candidates and their supporters. NCP workers condemned the attack and demanded action against those responsible.

Digambar Suryawanshi, senior inspector, North Mahalunge Police Station, said, “A case has been registered against unknown persons and investigation is underway.”

Police said security has been tightened in the region ahead of the February 7 polling and appealed to residents to maintain calm.

A case has been registered under Sections 125, 125(a), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.