Student held with mobile, Bluetooth micro speakers during MPSC exam

A 30-year-old student was caught using banned electronic device at a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam venue in the city. He was arrested on Saturday for violating norms prescribed by the commission.
The student was caught carrying a mobile phone and Bluetooth micro speakers inside the examination hall at Singhgad College of Arts and Commerce.
The accused student is a resident of Gavrai in Paithan, Aurangabad district and he has been booked under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly),188 (Disobedience to an order) and 511 (Attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case is registered at Singhgad road police station.
Police said invigilators have repeatedly asked students to avoid electronic gadgets in the examination hall during exams.
3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September
At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages. The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had given in-principal approval for the scheme. Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar.
Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13
The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. It has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.
BJP working on Plan B in Maha: Lure Congress, NCP dissidents
Mumbai: With uncertainty over the Supreme Court verdict and hard bargaining by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the power-sharing deal in cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly working on Plan B to retain power in the state. The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has the support of 164 MLAs in the assembly, apart from speaker Rahul Narwekar, who belongs to the BJP.
Asiatic lions to soon get a new home at Katraj Zoo
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, will soon have an enclosure ready to house two Asiatic lions, Tejas and Subhi. The enclosure is being constructed since last year and will be ready in two months, said officials. “The lions will now have their own enclosure, for they have been sharing space with white tigers and the Royal Bengal tigers,” said zoo director, Rajkumar Jadhav.
