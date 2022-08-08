Student held with mobile, Bluetooth micro speakers during MPSC exam

A 30-year-old student was caught using banned electronic device at a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam venue in the city. He was arrested on Saturday for violating norms prescribed by the commission.

The student was caught carrying a mobile phone and Bluetooth micro speakers inside the examination hall at Singhgad College of Arts and Commerce.

The accused student is a resident of Gavrai in Paithan, Aurangabad district and he has been booked under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly),188 (Disobedience to an order) and 511 (Attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case is registered at Singhgad road police station.

Police said invigilators have repeatedly asked students to avoid electronic gadgets in the examination hall during exams.