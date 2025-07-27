Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Student help centres to assist in professional course admissions across Maharashtra

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 07:34 am IST

According to officials, the goal is to reduce confusion, minimise errors during form submissions, and ensure students regardless of their background receive timely and accurate support

The state common entrance test (CET) cell has announced setting up student help centres in every district to help ensure transparency and accessibility in admission process for professional courses, especially for students from rural and urban regions. The centres will offer information, technical assistance, and document verification support for candidates applying to professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes starting this year.

The centres will offer information, technical assistance, and document verification support for candidates applying to professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes starting this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The centres will offer information, technical assistance, and document verification support for candidates applying to professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes starting this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the goal is to reduce confusion, minimise errors during form submissions, and ensure students regardless of their background receive timely and accurate support.

Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister, said, “The centres will play a vital role in guiding students through the admission stages and addressing their queries, ensuring a transparent and efficient process.”

Each district will have at least two help centres, located within engineering colleges, expected to function as nodal points for disseminating official admission information and clarifying doubts raised by candidates and parents. With a focus on digital inclusion and student outreach, the department hopes the initiative will bridge the information gap and reduce dependency on private admission consultants.

News / Cities / Pune / Student help centres to assist in professional course admissions across Maharashtra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On