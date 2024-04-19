 Student killed in Baramati; 1 held, 3 minors detained - Hindustan Times
Student killed in Baramati; 1 held, 3 minors detained

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 19, 2024 10:05 PM IST

According to the police, the accused were waiting for the victim at the bus stop where he was to get down from a state transport bus as he was visiting his village after completing his college studies.

The Pune rural police have arrested an 18-year-old and detained three minors for the brutal attack and murder of a 17-year-old second year student of computer engineering diploma in Supe of Baramati.

The accused Vaibhav Rajendra Bhapkar (18) has been arrested and three minors detained by the Supe police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused Vaibhav Rajendra Bhapkar (18) has been arrested and three minors detained by the Supe police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Pravin Bhosale. The incident took place when Bhosale was returning from his college, located at Shrigonda, at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The accused Vaibhav Rajendra Bhapkar (18) has been arrested and three minors detained by the Supe police.

According to the police, the accused were waiting for Vinod at the bus stop where he was to get down from a state transport bus as he was visiting his village after completing his college studies.

The accused attacked him with axe and koyta and when he tried to run and save himself, they gave him a chase before killing him with the weapons. Later, villagers handed over the attackers to the police.

Naganath Patil, assistant Inspector, Supe Police Station, said, “The murder is the outcome to settle an old score.”

News / Cities / Pune / Student killed in Baramati; 1 held, 3 minors detained
