Home / Cities / Pune News / Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in Pune
pune news

Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in Pune

PUNE As college campuses opened up on Tuesday, accommodation issues are now a concern for outstation students
A hostel facility in Pune. Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in the city. (HT FILE)
A hostel facility in Pune. Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in the city. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE As college campuses opened up on Tuesday, accommodation issues are now a concern for outstation students. Hostels within colleges and on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus have not yet opened.

Namdev Kharabe, a student from Jalna said, “I came to Pune last week. We are currently staying in a flat with five friends. The flat rent is 12,000 and we cannot afford it, so our demand is that university hostels be started immediately.”

Another student Krishna Thakur from Nanded said, “We have a fixed monthly budget. Also we cannot work as it is my final year and I need to concentrate on my studies. Our major issue of accomodation needs to be resolved.”

Prof N S Umrani, SPPU pro-vice-chancellor said, “The university hostels will certainly open and admissions for the same will happen for this academic year once we receive clear guidelines about opening up of hostels.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out