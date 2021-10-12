Students demand hostels be allowed to reopen in Pune

PUNE As college campuses opened up on Tuesday, accommodation issues are now a concern for outstation students. Hostels within colleges and on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus have not yet opened.

Namdev Kharabe, a student from Jalna said, “I came to Pune last week. We are currently staying in a flat with five friends. The flat rent is ₹12,000 and we cannot afford it, so our demand is that university hostels be started immediately.”

Another student Krishna Thakur from Nanded said, “We have a fixed monthly budget. Also we cannot work as it is my final year and I need to concentrate on my studies. Our major issue of accomodation needs to be resolved.”

Prof N S Umrani, SPPU pro-vice-chancellor said, “The university hostels will certainly open and admissions for the same will happen for this academic year once we receive clear guidelines about opening up of hostels.”