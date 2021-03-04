Students demand improvements in exam process after 2020 experience
Students affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts are once again worried about the forthcoming first semester examination.
After the fiasco in last year’s exam and results through the agency, students are now demanding to appoint an agency that is efficient enough to carry out the exam process smoothly.
“The SPPU administration is not taking the right decisions at the right time due to which careers of thousands of students are affected. Every time during the examination period, students are facing problems and technical issues, right from the online application, fee payments, then while appearing for the exams and finally with the results. Thousands of students have suffered mentally and in academics as well in the last year’s exams. So, while giving the contract to any outside agency, the SPPU administration should check their ability and efficiency to conduct the exams in online and offline modes. If students face the problems once again in this exam, then we are going to do an aggressive protest against the SPPU administration,” said Kamlakar Shete, Pune city vice-president of the Yuvak Kranti Dal.
Last year, from October 12, 2020, SPPU conducted its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day onwards, both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a one-hour duration.
Whereas now after the admissions for graduate and post-graduate courses, several students have reported facing technical issues, difficulties in filling up the application form and even during the online payment for first semester exams. Students have repeatedly complained about these issues to their concerned colleges and even the university examination department, however, no solution has been given.
“Last year I faced several issues while appearing for the exams in online mode, in some of the subjects I was directly failed despite appearing for it. Then while getting the result also I had to fight to get revised results from the SPPU examination department. So now SPPU administration should be extra careful while conducting the first semester exams,” said Shantanu Bhosale, a final year commerce student.
SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “We are working on appointing the agency for the first-semester examination and soon an appointment will be made which will efficiently work on conducting the online exams smoothly.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporators set up helpline centres for vaccination registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,848 new cases, five Covid deaths on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political leaders back weekly markets by vendors in run-up to polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC fines 1,577 public places in 15 days for violating Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private hospitals account for 303 vaccines in four days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year of Covid: Ripped apart by loss of near and dear ones, families struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand restrictions on heavy vehicles inside Narhe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand to increase EBC hostels in the state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admissions under RTE begin, registrations open until March 21st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bandu Andekar in police custody in attempted murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake toll racket: Seven arrested for issuing fake receipts, siphoning crores
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nilesh Ghaywal detained, Pune rural police may re-open cases in which he was acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open inquiry into Jal Yukta Shivar receives poor response from complainants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two fire incidents reported in Pune within 12 hours, no casualties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC: 578 students dropped out of school in a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox