Students demand improvements in exam process after 2020 experience

Students affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts are once again worried about the forthcoming first semester examination.

After the fiasco in last year’s exam and results through the agency, students are now demanding to appoint an agency that is efficient enough to carry out the exam process smoothly.

“The SPPU administration is not taking the right decisions at the right time due to which careers of thousands of students are affected. Every time during the examination period, students are facing problems and technical issues, right from the online application, fee payments, then while appearing for the exams and finally with the results. Thousands of students have suffered mentally and in academics as well in the last year’s exams. So, while giving the contract to any outside agency, the SPPU administration should check their ability and efficiency to conduct the exams in online and offline modes. If students face the problems once again in this exam, then we are going to do an aggressive protest against the SPPU administration,” said Kamlakar Shete, Pune city vice-president of the Yuvak Kranti Dal.

Last year, from October 12, 2020, SPPU conducted its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day onwards, both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a one-hour duration.

Whereas now after the admissions for graduate and post-graduate courses, several students have reported facing technical issues, difficulties in filling up the application form and even during the online payment for first semester exams. Students have repeatedly complained about these issues to their concerned colleges and even the university examination department, however, no solution has been given.

“Last year I faced several issues while appearing for the exams in online mode, in some of the subjects I was directly failed despite appearing for it. Then while getting the result also I had to fight to get revised results from the SPPU examination department. So now SPPU administration should be extra careful while conducting the first semester exams,” said Shantanu Bhosale, a final year commerce student.

SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “We are working on appointing the agency for the first-semester examination and soon an appointment will be made which will efficiently work on conducting the online exams smoothly.”