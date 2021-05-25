Students, parents face challenges due to uncertainty on board exams

As the uncertainty over Class 10 and 12 exams continues in the state as well as in the country, students and parents are worried and under tremendous pressure from the last few days.

The situation is so critical that there has been an increase in the number of children and parents contacting psychologists and counsellors. Parents are tense worrying about how to handle their child in this tense situation of lockdown, the uncertainty of exams and for students who are unaware about their future careers.

“The current situation of Covid and along with that the tension of board exams has really disturbed the houses of Class 10 and 12 students. I daily get at least two to three calls from parents of these students, either for the child’s mental health issues or for their own parenting issues. Earlier, students were preparing for the board exams, then suddenly Class 10 exams were cancelled, and students relaxed. While those students who had seriously prepared well for the exams went into depression as they cannot score good marks. Now, again this issue of conducting the exams is going on, due to which students are worried and frustrated,” said Dr Anjali Chaudhary of Sangopan- The Art of Parenting, a child counsellor and parenting coach.

“On the other hand, parents are worried about the child’s safety whether to send the child to appear for the exam or not and even their future career with college admissions. More than urban area parents, rural parents are more confused and do not have proper guidance from anyone. This is leading to clashes between parents and children, already from the last 1.5 years the daily routine of children is disturbed, they are not able to spend time with their friends and go outside. Now again the tension of exams to be conducted and in such adverse situation is making them psychologically disturbed,” she added.

Last month, the state government cancelled the Class 10 exams due to an increase in the number of Covid cases. While the Class 12 exams were postponed, a petition was filed at the Bombay High Court by professor Dhananjay Kulkarni challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision cancelling the Class 10 board exams this year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Even the central education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank along with other senior ministers held a meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday regarding conducting of Class 12 board exams in the country.

Asawari Chavan a class 10 student said, “I was preparing very hard for my board exams despite the Covid pandemic through my online lectures and taking help from our teachers. I was so excited to appear for the exam, but it got cancelled and disturbed all my plans. Since then, I stopped studying and now suddenly there are news about exams would be conducted again, and now I am worried again. The link of study is gone and due to the tension of Covid infection I cannot concentrate back fully on my study syllabus.”

Mahesh Rathi a parent of Class 12 student said, “There is confusion about the exams, safety of students and further admissions in the college. No clear guidelines or instructions are there and we as parents are more worried for our child. It is affecting our entire family, as my son is not able to plan his further career goals and we cannot plan financially for his admission.”