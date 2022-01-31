Students protest against Class 10 &12 offline exams

PUNE State authorities were caught off guard with sudden eruption of protests on Monday when thousands of students hit the streets in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra demanding cancellation of offline exams.

The protest further added confusion among parents, Class 10 and Class 12 students who expressed that last moment changes will disturb them. The protest erupted after a video by one Vikas Phatak aka ‘Hindustani Bhau’ went viral urging students to agitate. Students gathered in large numbers outside the home of State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai.

Gaikwad said she will interact with protesters on Tuesday to discuss the exam issue.

Members of the parents’ association from the city expressed similar views and added that the board and education minister should soon end this confusion after state board sent a proposal for considering the dates to be deferred and Gaikwad also promising to look into the same despite the dates for Class 10 and 12 offline exams been already been announced.

In some families, parents want offline examinations while students prefer online examinations. One such family is that of Sunil Chaudhari. His son is in Class 10. “I believe that offline examination is crucial and important for these children. However, these students have been continuing the online mode of education for the last one-and-a-half-years. And so, I think, before the examination, the schools should start offline classes for at least three months so that students can clarify their doubts and come back to the habit of writing again,” said Chaudhari.

Shreesh Chaudhari, a Class 10 student said, “I prefer online exams because considering the rise in Covid cases. We haven’t received our 2nd vaccine dose, which puts us at an even greater risk. This whole year we have attended school online, offline classes were hardly held for 10-20 days.”

Amruta Kulkarni, a student of Class 12 said, “We have seen the confusion last year around board exams. If similar thing happens this time, it will be very difficult to focus on the preparation.”

However, board officials have emphasised that the offline examination is the only solution. “We are not equipped to take online examinations of students across Maharashtra. Many areas are in remote locations where online exam centres and internet connectivity is an issue. In such a scenario, offline examination is the only way ahead,” said a board official.