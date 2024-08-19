Student’s re-exam conducted by SPPU Hindi dept. deemed unauthorised

After it came to light that the Hindi department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted a re-examination of a student, the university has deemed the re-examination as unauthorised and directed the re-examination results of the said student to be withheld. Meanwhile, Barewar’s re-examination was discussed in the department wherein it emerged that the administration’s approval is mandatory for the same. (HT PHOTO)

The student in question, Dhaval Barewar, is in his second year of Master of Arts / MA (Literature) and was sick during the examinations of two subjects. He then requested a re-examination however as per the University Act, the authority to conduct the students’ examinations is with the director of examinations and evaluation board.

A senior official from the SPPU administration said, “If the examination is to be conducted for the second time, the University Act has made a provision regarding how to conduct it. Only if a student participates in a national competition or in some cultural programme during the examination period, the re-examination of the concerned student can be conducted. The University Act does not authorise the head of department to conduct re-examination of the student on grounds that he is sick during the examination period.”

Meanwhile, Barewar’s re-examination was discussed in the department wherein it emerged that the administration’s approval is mandatory for the same. A letter was written to the vice-chancellor (VC) in this regard and the VC said that action needed to be taken at the department level as per the prevailing rules. As the department conducted Barewar’s re-examination without the administration’s approval, the examination department initiated an inquiry into the unauthorised re-examination. The director of examinations and evaluation board Mahesh Kakade, head of the Hindi department Vijayakumar Rode, professors of the Hindi department, and officers of the examination department were present at the meeting.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students’ Helping Hand (organisation), said, “For medical reasons, the order of the VC has to be taken for conducting special examinations. The department cannot conduct such examination of a single student. After the VC takes a decision in this regard, it must be submitted to the education council and examinations and evaluation board. This process has not been completed by the department. Therefore, the examination of these students cannot be conducted. Therefore, the result of these students cannot be announced.”