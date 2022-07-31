Study material worth 1.13 lakh stolen from COEP

The Khadki police have registered a case of theft of study project material worth ₹1.13 lakh from College of Engineering, Pune (COEP).

The incident happened between May 31 and July 19. As per the complaint filed by an assistant professor, the project material, including iron bars, rods and plates, were stolen from the premises. The college authority registered a police case after the theft was found. According to the police, CCTV camera footage of the area has been scrutinised as part of investigation.