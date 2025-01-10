Study shows nylon manja poses threat to bird nestlings

Pune: The nests made by birds using the banned nylon manja stuck in trees causes life-threatening injuries and even death to nestlings in some cases, states a recent monthly outlook report published by not-for-profit organisation RESQ Charitable Trust and the Maharashtra Forest Department. Nests made by birds using banned nylon manja stuck in trees causes life-threatening injuries and even death to nestlings in some cases, states report published by RESQ Charitable Trust and Maharashtra Forest Department. (HT)

Nachiket Utpat, director, wildlife conservation, RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “Kite flying is a major event during Makar Sankranti, to be celebrated this year on January 14. The nylon manja used for flying kites not only injures birds, but also remain tangled in trees and buildings all year around, posing threat to birds. We urge citizens to check trees and buildings in their neighbourhood for such stray threads and remove it or contact our teams if it is found stuck high.”

As per the observation, nearly 700 cases of bird injury related to manja were reported across Pune city in 2024, including 125 registered in December only. The figure in 2023 was 327 cases.

“The two-fold rise in cases shows the authorities have failed to prevent the use and sale of nylon manja,” an official said.

Sale and production of nylon manja is banned in Maharashtra as per the directives of the Bombay High Court. There are many reports of manja maiming and killing pigeons, crows, owls, vultures, and other birds each year. The strings, often coated with sharp, metallic or glass components, adhesives, or thread-strengthening materials, cut birds and become tangled in trees or on buildings, trapping and injuring animals. The manja also causes severe injuries to two-wheeler riders and deaths have also been reported in some cases. These threads sustain injuries within a fraction of a second, resulting in profuse bleeding which may even lead to death unless the person gets timely treatment.