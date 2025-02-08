Menu Explore
Sub-inspector dies by suicide in Lonavla

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2025 07:22 AM IST

PSI Anna Gunjal of Khadki police station was found hanging from a tree in a forest patch at Shivling Point in the morning, he said

A 35-year-old police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide in Lonavla on Friday, an official said.

According to the police, villagers alerted the Pune rural police about the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, villagers alerted the Pune rural police about the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

PSI Anna Gunjal of Khadki police station was found hanging from a tree in a forest patch at Shivling Point in the morning, he said.

“We were informed about the incident at noon. The motive behind the extreme act is not known. Further probe into the case is underway,” the Lonavla rural police station official said.

According to the police, villagers alerted the Pune rural police about the incident. A car was parked in the nearby area. The sub-inspector was missing since the last three days.

