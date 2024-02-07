Suhas Diwase is new collector of Pune district

The state government on Wednesday appointed Suhas Diwase as the new district collector of Pune as a part of a reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Suhas Diwase is seen as an officer close to the deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)

Diwase is currently working as the sports commissioner of the state. Meanwhile, the outgoing collector of Pune, Rajesh Deshmukh, has been appointed as the new sports commissioner in place of Diwase.

Deshmukh took charge in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully handled the crisis.

Diwase IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre from 2009 was earlier commissioner of agriculture. He later serves as chief executive officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). He also served as the district collector of Bhandara as well as the chief of the Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA).

Diwase is also seen as an officer close to the deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune Ajit Pawar.

The latest transfers came two days after Saurabh Rao was replaced by Chandrashekhar Pulkundwar as Pune divisional commissioner.

Over the last few days, Pune has seen senior bureaucrats being transferred in anticipation of the 2024 general election.