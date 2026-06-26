Sule criticises rising crime in Pune

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday questioned the Pune police’s claim that the city’s law and order situation is under control, citing a rise in crime incidents in Pune city and district. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule questioned the Pune police’s claim that the city’s law and order situation is under control, citing a rise in crime incidents. (FILE)

“Recently, the Pune police Commissioner sent us a nine-page report explaining that the law and order situation is under control. But looking at the growing number of crime incidents in the city and district, how can anyone believe that crime is under control?” she asked.

Sule reiterated her earlier criticism that Pune, once known as an educational hub, was increasingly gaining notoriety for rising crime. She said she had previously cited data released by the central government to highlight the city’s crime situation.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the detailed report issued by Pune police defending its handling of law and order in the city.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sule again blamed the police administration for the increasing number of crime incidents and also raised concerns over pre-monsoon preparedness in Pune.

“When we were in power, the BJP used to criticise us over infrastructure and pre-monsoon works. They came to power in Pune and Mumbai after making those allegations. What is the situation now under their rule?” she said.