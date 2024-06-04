Sule wins Baramati for fourth time; Kolhe, Barne retain seats 

With the exception of the Pune Lok Sabha seat, three other seats in the district including Baramati, Shirur and Maval saw incumbent MPs retain their seats in the 2024 general elections. In Shirur, despite a strong challenge from Ajit Pawar and the Bharatiya Janata Party, voters elected sitting MP Amol Kolhe for the second consecutive time. (HT FILE)

In a high-profile clash in Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule got better of her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar. Sule won for the fourth time in a fiercely fought battle, proving she is the heir apparent of Sharad Pawar in the family stronghold of Baramati where Pawar senior has been elected for the past five decades.

After her win, Sule thanked all the voters saying, “Despite all that has happened over the past year, Karyakartas stayed with us. This is our real strength.”

Reacting to her defeat, Sunetra Pawar said, “The results are unexpected but I accept this with all humility and assure everyone that we will introspect and take necessary steps. I thank all those who worked for me.”

In Shirur, despite a strong challenge from Ajit Pawar and the Bharatiya Janata Party, voters elected sitting MP Amol Kolhe for the second consecutive time.

Ajit Pawar had challenged to defeat Kolhe “at any cost” but Kolhe managed to register the victory against NCP candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil by 1,40,497 votes.

After his win, Kolhe said, “Though the opposition put their strength in the Shirur, the voters preferred development. There were issues like unemployment, onion, inflation and other local issues. Voters preferred it instead of other non-issues.”

In Maval, the sitting MP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate, Shrirang Barne achieved a hat-trick as he retained the seat.

Barne defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjog Waghere by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, with him garnering 6,61,584 votes and Waghere stood second with 5,60,896 votes. Barne has been holding power in this constituency since 2014. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Barne defeated Parth Pawar, NCP’s undivided candidate and son of the deputy chief minister by a margin of over two lakh votes.

Since the formation of this constituency during the delimitation exercise in 2009, Maval has always elected Shiv Sena candidates.