Sunetra, Supriya to file nomination on April 18

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Sunetra Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar faction will submit nomination papers for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on April 18.

Earlier, it was decided that the Mahayuti candidates from Pune, Baramati and Shirur will file nomination form together on the same day by holding a public rally before the plan was dropped as its three candidates are at different places.

Pune Lok Sabha candidate Murlidhar Mohol said, “I will file the nomination either on April 23 or April 25.”

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar said that he will submit the form after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders finalise the date.

Sources said that Sharad Pawar may remain present while filing the nomination form for Sule.

NCP sources said that chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are likely to attend the public rally when Sunetra files the nomination form.

The Mahayuti and MVA candidates said that party leaders would remain present for filing nomination forms.

AIMIM likely to field candidate in Pune

After Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi, the AIMIM is also likely to nominate its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. If sources are to be believed, Anis Sundke, the former standing committee chairman from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to file a nomination form soon on the AIMIM ticket.

As both Vanchit Bahujan Agadi and AIMIM candidates are likely to file the nomination forms, it is likely to affect Maha Vikas Agadi through vote division.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar said, “In a democracy, all parties and candidates have the right to file the nomination form. It is a welcome move. I have good working relations in all the communities, and it would not affect me much.”

