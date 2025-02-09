Surge in crimes in Shirdi raises concern

A surge in criminal activities in Shirdi, home to the revered Sai Baba temple, has raised concerns among residents and devotees. The town, known for its spiritual significance, is witnessing a worrying rise in thefts, assaults, and fraudulent activities, prompting discussions on measures to restore its peaceful environment. According to police data, the number of reported crimes in Shirdi has steadily risen over the past few years. In 2021, the temple town recorded 224 criminal cases, which nearly tripled to 568 in 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Last week, police arrested two individuals in connection with the double murder of employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan, allegedly carried out with the intent of theft. Another person was injured in a violent attack on the same day. In February 2024, a violent incident near gate No. 4 of the temple saw three individuals being attacked with a chopper, creating panic among devotees.

According to police data, the number of reported crimes in Shirdi has steadily risen over the past few years. In 2021, the temple town recorded 224 criminal cases, which nearly tripled to 568 in 2023. In 2022, as many as 339 cases were registered and in 2024 at least 430 cases were registered.

While law enforcement has been able to solve a significant number of these cases, the rising trend remains a cause for concern.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola acknowledged the security challenges but refrained from linking them to any specific factor. “We cannot comment on whether the prasadalaya (free meal service) is attracting certain groups responsible for crimes. However, after the recent murder case, we have intensified combing operations to weed out anti-social elements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil has called for stricter regulations. He urged the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust to reconsider the free meal service and divert resources toward children’s education and welfare.

“Some individuals misuse the facility and turn to illegal activities to sustain their addiction,” he said.

Security concerns have also been raised at the civic level. Shirdi Municipal Council corporator Datta Kote alleged that the town is seeing a rise in substance abuse, particularly ‘whitener addiction,’ among unemployed individuals. “Many outsiders are drawn to Shirdi because meals are easily available. Some of them engage in criminal activities to sustain their addiction,” he claimed.

In response to growing concerns, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust has introduced a meal coupon system to ensure that only devotees benefit from the prasadalaya.

Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Trust, said, “We have implemented a coupon-based system for better regulation. While the intention behind the free meal service is noble, we have taken steps to ensure it is not misused.”

While law enforcement continues its crackdown on criminal activities, stakeholders remain divided on how best to maintain security without affecting the town’s long-standing tradition of service and hospitality.