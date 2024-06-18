Survey identifies rare owl species at Pench Tiger Reserve

A recent survey carried out at the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) has revealed that nearly 12 species of owl have made the reserve their home with some of them identified as migratory and even rare species. Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl. (SOURCED)

Prabhu Nath Shukla, deputy director, PTR, said, “This project study focuses on the distribution pattern of owls in the two ranges of the PTR in buffer areas. As owls are a nocturnal species, the study will be distinctly differentiated into acoustics (vocal) and visual sighting. The study will help in having baseline information on the interactions of owls with vegetation as well as with different owl species coexisting in the forest.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Data on distribution will help identify and locate different species all over the study area which may eventually serve both ecotourism and conservation purposes. It also helps study the type of vegetation and habitat that different owl species require. This study will also examine which owl species is identified through various sighting methods,” Shukla said.

Wildlife researcher and dedicated M.Sc. student of Bharati Vidyapeeth University’s Institute of Environment Education and Research, Shrikant Dhoble, said, “The park (reserve) has some rare species of larger owls such as the spot-billed eagle owl and dusky eagle owl. The survey found 11 species in the buffer area which include the jungle owlet, Indian scops owl, oriental scops owl, brown fish owl, brown wood owl, mottled wood owl, barn owl, spotted owlet, Indian eagle owl, dusky eagle owl and spot-billed eagle owl. While the study highlights the multi-species richness of owls, it also explains the different species of owl in a particular habitat. This study was carried out early morning and late evening from June to October 2023.”

Currently, the Central India Bird Academy (CIBA) is conducting a detailed scientific study on owls in all ranges of Pench, Maharashtra, under the guidance of Dr Pimplapure; the study focuses on abundance, distribution and dietary habits of owls.