SUV hits six parked two-wheelers in Pune’s Kothrud; driver detained

PUNE A Thar SUV rammed into six parked two-wheelers near the Euphoria indoor game shop at Nimbalkar Chowk, Kothrud, before speeding from the scene on Saturday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm. No one was injured in the accident, said officials.

According to police, the vehicle is registered to Rishi Pujari, owner of Garden Court Hotel on NDA Road.

A case has been registered against him at the Alankar police station.

Police are examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, drawing parallels to last May’s Porsche crash involving an intoxicated minor.

Eyewitness Vishwesh Deshpande, owner of the Euphoria shop, said, “The Thar came at high speed and crashed through the parked two-wheelers without even slowing down. What’s more shocking is that all its windows had dark films, making it impossible to see the driver.”

Deshpande added that when locals tried to contact the car owner using the registration number, they received evasive responses and even false identities.

Deshpande expressed concern over the timing and location of the incident. “Nearly 25 children usually play here on weekends. By sheer luck, no one was present at the time of the accident,” he said.

Senior inspector Sunita Rokade of Alankar police station confirmed that the accused has been detained.

“Pujari has been sent for medical examination at Sassoon Hospital. Once we receive the report, we’ll know whether he was under the influence. Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be applied accordingly,” she said.