Swach, PMC & Kashtakari Panchayat Trust to begin pilot programme of ‘Commit to zero’
After 350 housing societies approached SWaCH Pune to help them maximise waste at the source, SWaCH Pune along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Kashtakari Panchayat Trust have implemented a joint initiative named ‘Commit to zero’ that will begin with its pilot awareness programme by this weekend.
“Under this initiative, citizens will get the opportunity to learn the best practices of waste management. This will improve at source segregation rates, strengthen Pune’s reuse and recycling culture and most importantly, encourage at source wet waste processing through composting and biogas. We have been speaking about and spreading awareness especially with bulk waste generators, where there are more than 100 households,” said Priya Kathuria, lead, Commit to zero.
“The idea is to build sustainable, inclusive and responsible zero waste communities across Pune to maximise at source waste management,” she said.
Presently, ‘Commit to zero’ is in its initial phase and societies are still in talks to be on board the initiative. A few societies have even started zero waste practices.
Kathuria added, “Although smaller societies face some challenges with waste, the amount of waste generated by them is not as high as compared to bulk waste generators. And they channelise their waste through SWaCH and PMC in most places. For bulk waste generators, it’s by law that they have to process their wet waste at source. So, through ‘Commit to zero’, we aim to help them do it sustainably.”
The waste-pickers and citizens of Pune together have been managing the city’s waste sustainably for more than a decade. In Pune, they compost over four tonne of wet waste, divert 220 tonne of dry waste for recycling, and safely dispose five tonne of sanitary waste daily. But with the growing population and urbanisation, there is a need to come together and commit to small yet regular and effective habits of at source waste management to build an ecosystem of zero waste at the doorstep.
Ludhiana | Municipal elections to be held by the end of this year: Minister
At a time when different political parties are eyeing the municipal elections for the biggest municipal corporation of the state, local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the elections in the city would be held by the end of this year. Nijjar was in the city to take part in different events on Friday. The last municipal elections in Ludhiana were held in the month of February in 2018.
NCP against state’s decision to let farmers cast votes in APMC elections
Nationalist Congress Party leader and leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, has opposed the state government's decision to give farmers voting rights in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee elections in Maharashtra. “If farmers are allowed to vote directly, the APMC voters' count will increase and almost become equal to an assembly election constituency,” he reasoned. This in turn will be very difficult for those contesting APMC elections, he said.
MC employees call off chain hunger strike after minister’s assurance
Raising an agitation against the failure of the municipal corporation and the state government in regularising the contractual staff, the municipal employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— ended the chain hunger strike after local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the protest site on Friday and gave assurance to fulfil their demand within a month. The employees' union was sitting on the strike outside the MC's Zone-A office for the last nine days.
Five of family held for duping over 200 across country with fake gold coins
Faridabad police have arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people from different states of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, gold bricks, ornaments, and utensils after claiming that these were “Mughal-era artifacts” that were unearthed in Gujarat and Rajasthan during site excavations. Police said the family hailed from Gujarat and settled in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, 30 years ago.
Will take action if provoked: Himachal CM on BJP’s 2015 ‘chargesheet’
Amid the Congress' scathing attacks onJai Ram'ss government, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had on assuming office announced to shun 'vendetta politics', warned the opposition party that his government would act against the leaders whose names are in the 2015 chargesheet submitted by the BJP.
