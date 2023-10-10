‘Take action against universities that do not comply with NEP 2020’

Pune Patil made it clear that he will take stern action against universities that refuse to accept the NEP 2020 rules and execute them. (HT PHOTO)

The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has started in many states across the country. All educational institutions in Maharashtra have also been mandated to apply the academic policy beginning this year; however, action will be taken against universities that do not execute the new academic policy, according to state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

A two-day meeting of the steering committee of the NEP 2020 was held at the Narsi Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, and Patil attended the summit on Tuesday.

Vikas Chandra Rastogi, state principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, Shailendra Deolankar, director of Technical Education, Vinod Mohitkar, Narsi Monji Institute of Management Studies principal Bharat Amalkar, and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Patil made it clear that he will take stern action against universities that refuse to accept the NEP 2020 rules and execute them.

“The meeting focused on the effective implementation of Maharashtra’s New Education Policy. Also, directed to take action against the universities that do not implement the new academic policy,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, the issue of NAAC accreditation is also heating up across the state. Patil has clarified his stand regarding the cancellation of affiliation of non-NAC colleges, as already there is a bit of confusion over the action against the colleges. Although there is opposition to this action from many levels, the government seems to be firm on it and state universities have a great responsibility for the implementation of the new educational policy as well.

