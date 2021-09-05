Take online darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati this year

For the second consecutive year, the Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal, one of the prominent Ganpati mandals in Pune, has decided to cancel celebrations and keep it simple by holding the ten days’ festival within the main temple itself. However, the mandal is introducing an “augmented reality” darshan of Bappa for devotees seeking online darshan as this is the 129th year of Ganpati celebrations for the mandal and the decision has been taken keeping the safety of Punekars’ in mind in the time of Covid-19.

At a press conference held on Thursday, Ashok Godse, president of the Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal, said, “Just like last year, there won’t be any big pandal, decorations or rush of people taking darshan. Even the volunteers and trustees of the mandal will not step inside the temple for 10 days and our priests will perform daily pooja and aarti. On the second day of Ganpati, five women as representatives will perform the traditional Atharvashirsh Pathan pooja inside the temple. Most importantly for devotees across the world, we will provide a live online link for darshan through augmented reality technology so that they can watch, experience and even perform aarti of Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Bappa from the comfort and safety of their homes. Our appeal to all Punekars is not to visit the temple but take darshan from home in the live online mode.”

Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune joint police commissioner Dr Ravindra Shisve, and trustees of the mandal were also present at the press conference.

Mohol said, “Considering social responsibility and safety of our loved ones, this decision of the Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal is appreciated and I appeal to all other mandals to follow suit. This will give a positive message to all Ganpati mandals across the state and we should help our Covid warriors, the police department and concerned government bodies to stop the spread of the virus.”

While Shisve on the occasion said, “The Pune pattern of the Ganpati festival has been much appreciated all over the state since the last year and we are glad that the Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal is the torch-bearer for other mandals. This will ease the pressure on the police department with regard to crowd management and other safety issues during the festival. Still our police bandobast will be there for traffic monitoring and safety but our appeal to Punekars is to take darshan online this year.”

Permission denied to Dhol Tasha steady playing

About granting permission to Dhol Tasha pathaks for steady on-the-spot playing, Shivse said, “We are getting many requests and demands from the Dhol tasha pathaks, Ganpati mandals and even from mayor Murlidhar Mohol to give permission for steady on-the-spot playing of dhol tasha. But it is not possible as it will lead to crowding and spread of the virus. So we are not going to give permission to any of the processions and even steady dhol tasha playing during the Ganpati festival.