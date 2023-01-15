Home / Cities / Pune News / Tambe episode could have been handled better, says Sharad Pawar

Tambe episode could have been handled better, says Sharad Pawar

Published on Jan 15, 2023

Pawar was responding to a question about Tambe filing the candidature from the Nashik constituency as an independent in the MLC election.

According to Pawar, Congress gave the ticket to Dr Sudhir Tambe, but the controversy arose after Satyajit Tambe filed as an independent candidate. (HT PHOTO)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the issue involving Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe would have been handled in a more systematic manner.

“I have not discussed the issue with anyone. Not even with my own party but the issue could have been handled more systematically,” Pawar said while speaking to the reporters here in Pune.

According to Pawar, Congress gave the ticket to Dr Sudhir Tambe, but the controversy arose after Satyajit Tambe filed as an independent candidate.

“The person who filed the nomination as an independent is not from outside. For the last several years he is representing the youth so by calling the senior leaders together (for dialogue), the solution could have been derived and the controversy could not have happened,” he said.

When asked if Congress failed to resolve the internal squabbles, he said it would not have been difficult to salvage the situation if everyone had discussed it.

