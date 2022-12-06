Teacher booked for assaulting student over bad handwriting

The Wanawadi Police have lodged a case against a 35-five-year-old teacher for allegedly beating up a six-year-old toddler over poor handwriting, officials said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, the lady teacher not only beat up the student but also threatened to beat him up even more if he informed his parents.

The shocking incident took place in a Lullanagar-based government school on Friday.

Police Station in-charge Deepak Lagad informed that the teacher roughed up the student with a stick as he could not draw an alphabet correctly. He went home and told his father about the incident, who later filed a complaint.

“We have registered a non-cognisable offence against the teacher. She was called and explained about her behaviour. The investigation is on in the case,” he added.

A Non-Cognisable offence was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 504 (Whoever intentionally insults any person) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).