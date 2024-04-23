Teachers’ recruitment process gets green signal from election commission

The teacher recruitment process initiated by the State school education department through the Pavitra portal website was stalled due to the Lok Sabha election code of conduct. But now, the Election Commission has given permission for the recruitment process to go ahead across the state. The Lok Sabha Elections Model Code of Conduct came into effect when the Central Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections in mid-March. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On February 25, the Pavitra portal produced a general merit list with suggestions for selecting qualified individuals on a merit basis in response to the management advertisement.

As a result, the appointment procedure was initiated at the relevant appointing authority level via counselling once the eligible candidates’ documents were verified.

The Maharashtra state education commissioner’s office had submitted a proposal to the Central Election Commission through the state government to get permission to continue the appointment process in this regard as well as considering the court order.

In this regard, the Education Commissioner’s office has received a letter now that the Central Election Commission has permitted to proceed with the appointment after completion of the voting process of the place recommended for appointment.

Suraj Mandhare, the education commissioner, has instructed the appointing authority to take action.

“The Election Commission has granted permission to continue the process of appointment of teachers recruitment in the state. Once the voting process is completed, action will be taken regarding the appointment in the respective district,” said Mandhare.