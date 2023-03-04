Techie sexually assaulted on pretext of marriage

PUNE: A woman IT engineer working at a multinational company was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by a man, police said on Saturday. According to the FIR, the complainant and the accused became friends while working in the same firm. From September 2022 to February 19, 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Hinjewadi police have identified the accused as Munish Sharma and his brother Shubham Sharma.

According to the FIR, the complainant and the accused became friends while working in the same firm. From September 2022 to February 19, 2023, the accused allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. The woman alleged that the accused also spent ₹60,000 from her credit card. When the woman asked him about marriage, the accused attempted to kill her and injured her right hand. The accused’s brother uploaded her photos on social media as a call girl.

Later, the complainant found that her office colleague had married another girl. When she asked the accused about the same, the latter threatened and abused her. The techie filed a police complaint when the accused ignored her phone calls and refused to marry her.

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station at 376(2)(N), 308, 506, 509, 406,325,323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.