Technical glitch forces PMC to extend amnesty facility till July 7

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2025 05:30 AM IST

At least 7.10 lakh taxpayers took the benefit of the scheme in between April 1 and June 30, and PMC collected ₹1,244.50 crore tax revenue in the first two months

As many citizens were unable to pay property tax on the last day of the amnesty scheme due to technical glitches, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the 5%-10% rebate scheme in property tax till July 7.

As the citizens were unable to pay the tax online, they rushed to citizens facility centres to avail the facility. (HT PHOTO)
Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “We received many public complaints on Monday regarding paying property tax due to technical glitches. Rush was seen even at municipal facility centres. Hence, PMC has decided to extend the scheme till July 7.”

Avinash Sapkal, head, PMC property tax department, said, “The last date for getting the benefit was June 30, and now it has been extended. At least 7.10 lakh taxpayers took the benefit of the scheme in between April 1 and June 30, and PMC collected 1,244.50 crore tax revenue in the first two months.”

