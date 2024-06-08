Teen girl drowns in trench filled with rainwater; three rescued

A teenage girl while washing clothes on the edge of a construction trench filled with rainwater at Katraj area slipped into the waters and drowned on Saturday morning. Her three friends who rushed to her help also began to drown before they all were rescued by their family members. However, the health condition of one girl worsened. She was rushed to the hospital and later declared dead, according to a fire brigade official. According to the police, Muskan slipped into the water while retrieving her footwear that had fallen into the 15-foot deep trench. (HT PHOTO)

The trench was dug up near Mahakali Temple for the construction of grade separator on Katraj-Kondhwa Road.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan Deva Shilawat, 16. The rescued girls are Sargam Jagdish Shilawat, 15; Janubai Ramesh Shilawat, 16 and Tejal Jagdish Shilawat, 12.

According to the police, Muskan slipped into the water while retrieving her footwear that had fallen into the 15-foot deep trench.

Santosh Sonawane, senior inspector, Kondhwa Police Station said, “We immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to the hospital, but she was declared dead by the doctor.” The girls and their families belonging to the Banjara community have been living at the locality since last few months.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kondhwa Police Station, the official said.