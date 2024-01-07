Temperature in Pune set to drop between January 8-10

As the city is experiencing a moisture incision from south-easterly winds, there was a significant increase in the temperature last week. However, the temperature is likely to drop in the city between January 8-10. The temperature is unlikely to be dropped to single digits and the city will continue to experience a relatively warm winter till January 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Due to several atmospheric conditions, there was a rise in temperature from December 29 to January 7. The temperature in Pune city was recorded between 14-15 degrees Celsius, which is 2-3 degrees Celsius above the normal level.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Pune, said, “Earlier, a low-pressure area developed over the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra and Gujrat, also the south-easterly winds were bringing moisture to the state, at the same time the northern cool winds impact decreased over the state, as a result, both minimum and maximum temperature increased in several areas across the state including Pune city.”

Currently, the city is experiencing a partly cloudy sky during morning and evening hours. At the same time, dense haze is being observed in most of the areas of the city due to moisture incursion.

This situation is now expected to change as the city is likely to witness a clear sky till January 10.

Smita Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune, said, “From January 8 onwards, several cities in the state will experience a drop in temperature. In Pune, the drop is expected by 2-3 degrees and the minimum temperature is likely to fall up to 11 degrees Celsius during this time.”

Vineet Kumar, former, researcher, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology ( IITM), Pune, in a tweet mentioned that “No single-digit temperature is expected in Pune - Shivajinagar between January 8-16. Between January 10-16, the minimum temperature will be 4-5 degrees above the normal level.”

In the absence of strong western disturbance in the north, cold northerlies are absent for Maharashtra leading to warmer winter in Maharashtra.