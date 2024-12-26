Tendering process for Swargate-Katraj Pune Metro extension in final stage

The tendering process for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro’s) Pune Metro line 1 extension from Swargate to Katraj is in its final stage and a contractor is expected to be appointed soon. Following the review, Chandrakant Dada Patil travelled by metro from District Court metro station to Mandai metro station. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, December 25, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Dada Patil reviewed the ongoing metro projects. Maha-Metro managing director (MD) Shravan Hardikar provided updates on the remaining work for the 33 km Pune Metro phase 1 route, current passenger statistics, and various initiatives to increase ridership. Following the review, Chandrakant Dada Patil travelled by metro from District Court metro station to Mandai metro station.

During the interaction, Hardikar said, “The Pune Metro phase 1 Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate (Pune Metro line 1) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (line 2) expansion is moving forward. The work is already underway on the extension of Pune Metro line 1 from PCMC to Nigdi following completion of the tendering process and appointment of a contractor. For the Swargate to Katraj route, the tendering process is in its final stage and a contractor will soon be appointed.”

“Additionally, the Maha-Metro has initiated the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Nigdi to Muktai Chowk to Wakad to Nashik Phata to Chakan route, signalling progress in the city’s metro network expansion,” Hardikar said.

At present, four of the seven proposed routes in phase 2 namely Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (1.2 km, two stations); Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (11.63 km, 11 stations); Khadakwasla to Swargate to Hadapsar to Kharadi (25.66 km, 22 stations); and SNDT to Warje to Manikbagh (6.12 km, six stations) are pending approval from the central government. Two more routes namely Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor (11.35 km, 10 stations) and Hadapsar to Saswad (5.57 km, four stations) have been submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for clearance.

Patil expressed satisfaction with the efficient operation of the Pune Metro routes. “Since its inauguration by the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 6, 2022, the metro service has been running seamlessly, enabling lakhs of people to travel safely and punctually. The state government is committed to providing the necessary support for the next phase of the metro work, and efforts will be made to secure approvals for the pending routes from the central government.”