Pune: Tensions flared in Maan village on Tuesday as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) faced local resistance during a road demarcation drive, despite strict instructions from deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar to proceed with the widening project and take police action against any obstruction. Tension in Maan over road widening drive

The PMRDA had earlier issued notices to unauthorised structures along the Hinjewadi-Maan Road stretch from Pandav Nagar to Rakshevasti. In response, many residents dismantled tin sheds and makeshift shops. However, confusion erupted when PMRDA officials began marking a 36-meter-wide road near the Maan gaothan area without issuing fresh notices, prompting locals to question the legality of the action.

As the situation escalated, police intervened and detained a few residents for questioning. The sudden action heightened tensions in the village for a brief period.

The widening project, overseen by the Public Works Department (PWD), is part of an infrastructure upgrade for Pune’s IT hub, following directives from Ajit Pawar. However, the local gram panchayat and several residents had previously appealed to limit the road width to 18 or 24 meters near residential areas, and had submitted written requests to both Pawar and the PMRDA Commissioner.

Despite these appeals, authorities have maintained that the development will proceed strictly according to the sanctioned Development Plan (DP). During a recent site review, Pawar reportedly told locals, “You may say whatever you want, but I will do what is necessary,” reaffirming his commitment to the 36-meter-wide road.

“We are following the approved DP. Demarcation is being carried out in phases, and notices have been served wherever required. The resistance is unfortunate, but the project is in the larger public interest,” said a senior official from PMRDA’s land and estate management department.